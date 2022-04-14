New Delhi: After several students tested positive for COVID-19 across Noida schools, the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department issued an advisory. The development comes as 10 more students from different Noida schools tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.Also Read - Noida Schools Not Responsible, Say Officials After Region Witnesses Spike In Covid Cases

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been advised to immediately inform the health department about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptom of COVID-19 for timely treatment. The health department also shared a helpline number – 1800492211 and email ID – cmogbnr@gmail.com across the schools in Noida in Greater to immediately inform if any of students show many symptoms of novel coronavirus.

COVID cases in Noida schools – Top Points