Noida Shocker: Woman Claims Force-Fed Alcohol, Asked To Sleep With Husband’s Friend, 9 Booked

The woman claimed that on April 18 last year, her husband took her to a house party at his friend’s flat in Sector 75 and forced her to drink alcohol. Later, the husband asked her to have sex with his friend.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Noida, UP: In a shocking incident a woman in Noida has accused her husband of force-feeding her alcohol and even asking her to sleep with his friend so they could swap wives during a party in Sector 75.

According to the police, the woman, originally a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was married to a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muradabad and the couple used to live in Noida Sector 137 with her in-laws, India Today reported.

As per the report, the matter came to light on June 23 when the woman filed a police complaint in this regard. In her complaint, the woman claimed that on April 18 last year, her husband took her to a house party at his friend’s flat in Sector 75 and forced her to drink alcohol. Later, the husband asked her to have sex with his friend and he would in turn sleep with his friend’s wife, she claimed.

However, when the complainant refused, her husband threatened to divorce her, the police said.

The woman has also accused her in-laws of mental abuse, claiming that since her marriage, they had been pressuring her to adapt to a more modern lifestyle. She claimed that her mother-in-law even decided the days she could sleep with her husband.

Following the woman’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR against nine people, including her husband, his friend and wife. “Further investigations are underway,” an official said.

Delhi man forces wife to watch porn, dress like pornstars

A similar incident was reported earlier this month from Delhi where a man was arrested for allegedly forcing his wife to watch porn and dress up like his favourite pornstars. As per a complaint filed by the woman, she was forced by her husband to watch porn and dress like pornstars since the couple got married in 2020.

The 30-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi’s East Rohtash Nagar, claimed that her husband is an alcoholic, a chain smoker, and a porn-addicted, who physically assaulted her several times.

She alleged that, barely three days after marriage, her husband forced her to have sex during her menstrual cycle and forced her to watch porn while dressed up like a pornstar. “He never gave me any respect and insisted that I looked like his favourite pornstars, and forced me to cook meat even though I am a vegetarian,” the woman told the police, according to news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

