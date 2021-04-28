Mumbai: A fan won Actor Nora Fatehi’s heart as the actor stepped outside Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening. The actor was welcomed by a fan who tattooed her face on his arm. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. Also Read - KGF 2: Nora Fatehi And Rockstar Yash to Groove in a Sizzling Dance Number - Details Inside

A fan met Nora Fatehi outside the airport and showed her face on his arm. To this, the actor reacted by saying, ‘So cool.’ In the same video, a paparazzi can be heard informing Nora that the fan had travelled from Aurangabad to Mumbai only with the hope to meet her. Also Read - Nora Fatehi And Punit Pathak's Steamy Chemistry on 'Janam Janam' is Unmissable | Watch

Meanwhile, Nora recently appeared in Dance Deewane 3 as a special judge. She was seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit on her iconic songs including Mera Piya Ghar Aaya and Ek Do Teen in the viral video from the sets of the show.

Nora earned fame after her appearance in the Dilbar track in John Abraham’s starrer Satyamev Jayate. With her moves, she has made several songs iconic and famous. Some of these include Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi. Nora also worked in several movies including Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Nora Fatehi is also likely to be featured in the much-awaited KGF 2. Reportedly, the makers of the movie have got Nora Fatehi on board for a special dance number. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in important roles and is scheduled to be released on July 16.