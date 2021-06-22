New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left assembled at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence today and discussed various issues facing the country, amid heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling BJP. Leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Nilotpal Basu, who attended the meeting, said it was not a political meeting but an interaction among like-minded people. “Issues like COVID management, ‘attack’ on institutions and unemployment were discussed at the meeting,” he said. Also Read - Rashtra Manch Leaders' Meeting Held at Sharad Pawar's Place in New Delhi | Highlights

The meeting that lasted over two hours had former finance minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, Sushil Gupta from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Binoy Viswam from the Communist Party of India (CPI) among those present. Also Read - '3rd or 4th Front Can't Challenge...': Prashant Kishor Ahead of Gathering at Sharad Pawar's Residence

It is being reported in media that this meeting of Rashtra Manch was held by Sharad Pawar to unite anti-BJP political parties. This is totally incorrect. I want to clarify that this meeting took place at Pawar's residence but he didn't call this meeting: NCP leader Majeed Memon pic.twitter.com/BzJKsZFgT6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma also participated. Other prominent personalities who arrived at Pawar’s residence to attend the meeting were Javed Akhtar and KC Singh.

Earlier in the day, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on the condition of anonymity, said though Pawar is hosting the meeting, it has been organised by Yashwant Sinha who is the convenor of the Rashtra Manch. Sinha formed the Rashtra Manch, a political action group, in 2018 that targeted the BJP-led government’s policies.

(With inputs from PTI)