Not ENG! CSK Star Deepak Chahar Picks His Four Favourites For ODI World Cup 2023 Title

Chennai Super Kings star bowler Deepak Chahar picks his favourite 4 to play in semi-finals of ODI World Cup 2023.

Deepak Chahar picks his favourite for ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is set to start in just a little over couple of week’s time. The 2023 World Cup will be played across 10 venues in India from October 5 to November 19. India will be one of the favourites to win the title along with defending champions England, five-time winners Australia and world No. 1 ODI team Pakistan.

Ahead of the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, star Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has made his predictions and has backed India to end decade-long wait for an ICC trophy this year.

In an exclusive interview with India.com, the CSK star said, “It is hard to read a team in World Cup. It is a nine match tournamant. Though personally I don’t follow a lot of international cricket. I only watch cricket when I play, for example when I was playing in IPL, I used to watch each and every match because I know I have to play against them. I need to know which player is going good with both bat and bowl. Whereas when I am not playing I don’t watch too much of cricket. So this is the reason I am not following which team is doing well”.

He further expressed his concern for the other teams, as it will hard to adapt the Indian conditions

“But if you ask me which team I want, then I would say India, Pakistan, these two team because everyone wantc to see India vs Pakistan. During World Cup if it is India vs Pakistan, then imagine the craze. The world is going to watch the match. I would also want India vs Australia. The third team that I like is New Zealand becaus they play heart out cricket. But at the same time England is very good, I think they will qualify for the semi-finals because their balanced side is very good, they have good al-rounders, infact their batting and bowling is really nice.

But again it depends on which team is going to adapt the Indian conditions because pitches of India are different”, he added.

Deepak finally concluded the four teams that he see in the semi-finals of ODI World Cup 2023.

“If you ask me the four team that will qualify for the World Cup will be India, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand”, he said.

