‘Not Enough To…’: Opposition Calls WFI Suspension A ‘Farce’, Claim Decision Taken Under Pressure

Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected WFI, apparently after a severe backlash from wrestlers who protested the election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as the new president of the federation.

Star wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Olympian Sakshi Malik raised a vehement protest after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh was appointed as WFI chief.

New Delhi: Opposition parties Sunday labelled the BJP-led Central government’s decision to suspend the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as a “farce” and claimed that the decision was taken under pressure after blowback from the protesting wrestlers.

The Opposition leaders also said suspending the WFI was not enough to give justice to the protesting wrestlers and questioned why a close-aide of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was allowed to contest the election to the sports body in the first place.

‘A farce, not enough to give justice’

Terming the Union Sports ministry’s decision to suspend the WFI as a “farce”, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP said on X: “By suspending the committee if BJP-led ministry thinks they are absolving themselves from not helping the women wrestlers, they are mistaken.”

“Medal surrendered by Shakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia has mounted pressure on the Sports Ministry to suspend the recently held WFI election, its welcome but justice has not meted out to the victims,” Congress leader Udit Raj said in a post on X.

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan questioned Sanjay Singh’s election when he was commonly known to be the “right-hand man” of the former WFI chief, against whom wrestlers made complaints of sexual harassment.

“All the players who made the complaint of sexual harassment knew he is Brij Bhushan Singh’s right-hand man. Was the government sleeping?” Ranjan said.

“We can say this is the height of autocracy and an extreme insult to the sportspersons. Our players get medals for us and we can’t even ensure their safety,” she said.

‘BJP diverting issues’

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand alleged the BJP is trying to divert attention from the outrage that was caused by the election of Brij Bhushan’s loyalists.

“The issue is still there as the BJP is merely diverting people’s attention by suspending the WFI body when there is outrage among the women and athletes,” he said.

BRS leader K Kavitha, meanwhile, welcomed the decision.

“I welcome the Union Government’s decision of suspending the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) newly elected body,” she said in a post on X.

“Our wrestlers have brought pride to us, many women could dream of representing India on the global stage. They deserve a fair and transparent system. May this decision pave the way for a stronger future for Indian wrestling,” she said.

WFI suspended

Earlier today, the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected WFI, apparently after a severe backlash from wrestlers who protested the election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as the new president of the federation.

Announcing the suspension of WFI, the government cited its “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

“This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI. As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange the holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee,” the Sports Ministry stated in a release on Sunday.

The ministry also said the new body was working under “complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers”, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

It has been learnt that the ad-hoc panel, which was led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, will be asked to manage the affairs till suspension is lifted.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections were held on December 21 with Sanjay Singh and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

‘Done with wrestling’

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh later said he has “taken retirement” from the sport and the newly-elected body will now take charge as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

His comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following WFI’s suspension by the Sports Ministry.

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court. The former WFI chief has denied the allegations against him and claimed that he was being targeted under a conspiracy by Congress leaders.

On Thursday, Sakshi Malik announced her retirement at a press conference in Delhi in protest against Sanjay Singh’s election.

(With inputs from agencies)

