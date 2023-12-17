Home

‘Not God’s Verdict’: Ex-J-K CM Mehooba Mufti Vows To Fight Article 370 Abrogation

Mehbooba Mufti's remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses during a public rally in Anantnag district. (File Photo: ANI)

Article 370 Verdict: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said the struggle to restore the special status of the erstwhile state will continue. Speaking amid the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court judgement on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief asserted that the Apex court’s ruling was “not God’s verdict” and vowed that her party will continue to fight for the special status of the former state.

Mufti’s remarks came days after the apex court on December 11 upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood “at the earliest” as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

“We don’t have to lose heart. We will continue our struggle. The Supreme Court is not God. The same Supreme Court had earlier said that Article 370 cannot be amended without recommendation of constituent assembly. They were also learned judges. Today some other judges passed the ruling. We cannot treat it as God’s verdict,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

She said people opposing special status to J-K want “us to give up” by the fight will continue “till our last breath.”

“Our opponents want that we give up the fight but we will continue till our last breath. We have given a lot of sacrifices and we cannot let them go in vain,” Mufti said.

SC upholds Article 370 abrogation

On December 11 (Monday), a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 while noting that Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to Union of India.

“We hold that Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to Union of India,” the Apex court said while hearing a slew of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the purpose of Article 357 is that Parliament or the President are not impeded by the absence of competence. “Article 357 does not contain non-obstante provision. To read the way petitioners point would be (in a way that) the Constitution does not provide,” the CJI observed.

Art 370 temporary in nature

The Supreme Court said Article 370 was meant for the constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India and it was not for disintegration, and the President can declare that Article 370 ceases to exist

The top court bench said it holds that the power of the President to issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist subsists even after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly.

The apex court also said it holds that Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State and the textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision, says CJI reading out the judgment.

‘Hope SC doesn’t push BJP’s agenda’: Mufti

On the eve of the Article 370 hearing, Mehbooba Mufti had asserted that it was the apex court’s responsibility to ensure that it does not push the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda, but keeps the integrity of the country and its Constitution intact.

Mufti had said the court’s decision should be clear that the decision taken by the BJP-led Centre on August 5, 2019 to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 was “illegal, unconstitutional”, against Jammu and Kashmir and the promises made to the people here.

“I think the decision should be simple that whatever was done on August 5, 2019 was illegal, unconstitutional, against Jammu and Kashmir and the promises made to the people here,” she said.

The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which bestowed a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)