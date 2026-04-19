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Not intentional: Iran reacts after shorts fired at Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

‘Not intentional’: Iran reacts after shorts fired at Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran has described the firing on Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz as unintentional, attributing it to a communication gap, as India seeks assurances for safe maritime passage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Strait of Hormuz update: In a significant global development after reports of Iran attacking India-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has shared its first statement. In its recent given statement, Iran has said that the attack on the ships linked to India were ‘not intentional’. For those unversed, media reports earlier covered that there was a small arms firing on India-linked ships near the narrow stretch of the Strait. Here are all the details you need to know about how Iran has reacted on the issue which created tensions between India and Iran.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held talks with Iran’s Ambassador after an Indian ship was fired upon near the Strait of Hormuz. Officials sought firm assurances to ensure the safety of merchant vessels passing through the important waterway, a report by News 18 said.

What Iran said on attacking Indian ships?

Sources said India had already shared a list of 21 ships with Iran to coordinate safe movement. Despite this, one vessel was targeted and had to turn back. The Iranian Ambassador said the incident was unintentional and caused by a communication gap. Moreover, as a result of the safety issue, India has now asked for clear pre-approval guarantees so ships can pass safely before being allowed transit.

As per the report, the Iranian Ambassador told the Indian side that the incident was “not intentional” and attributed it to a communication gap.

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Iran says to control traffic through Hormuz until war definitively ended

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that the country is determined to exercise control and supervision over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the war is definitively ended and a lasting peace is achieved in the region.

The statement, reported by Iranian media, came after Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced earlier on Saturday the resumption of strict control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing the continuation of US naval blockade against Iran.

“By the time the enemy seeks to cause disruption to the vessels’ transit through the strait and resort to methods such as imposing a naval blockade, which will be considered as violations of the (current two-week) ceasefire, the country will prevent the conditional and restricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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