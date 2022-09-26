New Delhi: In a bid to provide customers hassle-free ride, app-based cab aggregator Uber has partnered with WhatsApp where users will be allowed to book a ride via the messaging application. Initially, the feature will be available only for users who reside in the Delhi-NCR region. “We are rolling out an exciting new service that gives people of Delhi NCR the option to book an Uber ride via our official chatbot on WhatsApp”, the cab aggregator had said in a statement.Also Read - How to Use WhatsApp in Hindi And Other Regional Languages: A Step By Step Guide Here

A Step-by-Step Guide to Book Uber Cab Via WhatsApp

Send a message to +917292000002

Click to Whatsapp: Here (Mobile phone only)

Chat box will open

Provide your pick up and drop off locations.

You will get driver’s expected time of arrival and fare information.

Uber-WhatsApp: Who can use it?

New and existing users, who have registered their phone numbers can use this feature in Hindi and English languages. Drivers on Uber's platform, however, will see no change in their experience with rides booked via WhatsApp.

Emergency Option For Users

The WhatsApp chat flow will inform the rider about safety guidelines, including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies (type help on-trip).

If the user selects the “emergency” option while on the trip, they will receive an inbound call from Uber’s customer support team. Uber riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 mins after the trip ends. This video explains the WA2R flow while booking an Uber ride.