New Delhi: At a time when there is growing confusion among people over the National Population Register and Census, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday clarified that the NPR is a compendium of usual residents and it has nothing to do with the citizenship of the country.

Talking about rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), the Union Minister stated that the CAA does not relate to any Indian citizen and it does not takes away citizenship of any Indian.

“Vested interest people are spreading a lot of disinformation campaign. The CAA is perfectly Constitutional and legal,” he added,

Talking about Kerala passing resolution not to implement CAA in the state, Prasad stated that only the Parliament has the power to pass any law, resolution regarding citizenship, and Assembly does not have any power to do it. “I would again urge the Chief Minister (Kerala) to kindly have better legal advice,” he stated.

The statement from the minister comes hours after Kerala in its assembly earlier in the day passed a resolution that it won’t implement the CAA in the state.

In the assembly, the ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) supported the resolution, while the BJP’s lone MLA and former union minister O. Rajagopal’s was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session. The House adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.