NTA CMAT/GPAT Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2020. Candidates can check their result on cmat.nta.nic.on and gpat.nta.nic.in for CMAT and GPAT respectively.

The two exams were conducted by NTA on January 28. While CMAT was conducted in 104 cities, GPAT was conducted in 107 cities. While 74,486 candidates registered for CMAT, 50,747 candidates registered for GPAT.

How to check NTA CMAT/GPAT Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.on or gpat.nta.nic.in, whichever applicable

Step 2: On the homepage of either official website, click on ‘View Result/Score Card’

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin in both cases

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download your result and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here to access CMAT login page directly and here for the GPAT login page.

Those successful in the CMAT will be eligible for admission to Management programmes while those successful in GPAT are eligible for admission to M.Pharm programmes.

While the CMAT 2020 score is valid for the admission in the academic year 2020-21, the GPAT 2020 score will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result for admission in PG programme and to apply for a scholarship in M.Pharma course.