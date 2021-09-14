NEET-UG 2021 Latest Update: Over 16 lakh medical students are waiting with bated breath for the declaration of NEET 2021 results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in offline mode on September 12, Sunday, amid the growing demands for the postponement of the entrance exam. The medical entrance test consisted of 200 objective type questions, out of which students were asked to attempt 180.Also Read - Another Medical Aspirant Dies by Suicide Hours Before Tamil Nadu Passes Anti-NEET Bill 2021; Second Incident in 2 Days

The administering body, NTA, is expected to publish the final answer key of NEET 2021 on the official website of NTA — ntaneet.nic.in soon. On the basis of the final answer key, candidates will be able to evaluate themselves and know their possibility of admission to desired colleges for medical and dental courses.

Here are BIG updates for medical aspirants

When Will NTA Release Answer Key?

Though an official announcement is awaited, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer key for NEET 2021 on September 25. Until then students can use the unofficial answer key to calculate their possible marks.

NEET Final Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website — ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “NEET Final Answer Key 2021”

Enter your login credentials, if required

Submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

NEET 2021 Expected Result Date

Students can expect their final NEET 2021 scores on October 10. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the updates related to NEET 2021 result date and time.

NEET 2021 Result: How to Check

Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “NEET Result 2021” (link will be activated after the declaration of result)

Enter your login credentials

Your NEET result 2021 will be displayed on screen

Expected Cut-off

As per the reports of Times Now, experts are of the view that the cut off might drop a little this year. The expected cut off for NEET 2021 is given below:-

Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET 2021cut off scores Unreserved 50th percentile 710-130 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 120-98 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 125-90 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th percentile 110-90

Tie-breaking formula

In case, 2 candidates score the same marks, NTA will use the tie-breaker formula to calculate their marks. A candidate who has got higher marks in Biology will get preference in ranking. If the tie exists, candidates’ marks in chemistry will get preference. If the tie still persists candidates with fewer incorrect answers in all papers will get a higher rank.