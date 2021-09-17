NEET-UG 2021: Before the declaration of NEET-UG 2021 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin NEET Phase 2 registrations soon. In order to get the results of the entrance examination, it is mandatory for medical aspirants to complete the registration process, which has been divided into two parts to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly. If a candidate fails to complete both phases, his or her candidature will be cancelled.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: #BanNEET Trends on Twitter After Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu
“The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course,” NTA had said.
Details that need to be filled/submitted during NEET-UG 2nd phase registration
Personal details:
In the case of a girl candidate, are you the only girl child of your parent
- Place of residence
- Belongs to minority
- Religious minority
- Mode of preparation
Educational details – Class 10 and 11:
- Pass status
- Year of passing/appearing
- Qualifying exam
- Place of schooling
- Type of school college
- Qualifying examination state
- Qualifying examination district
- School board
- Result mode
- Maximum grade point
- CGPA obtained
- CGPA
- Total marks
- Obtained marks
- Marks in percentage
- Roll number
- School/college name address
- School/college pin code
Additional details:
- Place of birth
- State
- District
Parent income details:
- Father qualification
- Father occupation
- Father annual income
- Mother qualification
- Mother occupation
- Mother annual income
- Guardian qualification
- Guardian occupation
- Guardian annual income
Documents
- Category certificate
- A person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificate
- 10th certificate
- Citizenship certificate
NEET-UG 2021: Result Date
Last year, the NTA had announced NEET-UG results after one month from the date of the exam. This year, students can expect their final NEET 2021 scores by October 12. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the updates related to NEET 2021 result date and time.
NEET 2021 Result: How to Check
- Visit ntaneet.nic.in
- Click on “NEET Result 2021” (link will be activated after the declaration of result)
- Enter your login credentials
- Your NEET result 2021 will be displayed on screen
The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in offline mode on September 12, Sunday, amid the growing demands for the postponement of the entrance exam.