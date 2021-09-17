NEET-UG 2021: Before the declaration of NEET-UG 2021 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin NEET Phase 2 registrations soon. In order to get the results of the entrance examination, it is mandatory for medical aspirants to complete the registration process, which has been divided into two parts to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly. If a candidate fails to complete both phases, his or her candidature will be cancelled.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: #BanNEET Trends on Twitter After Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu

“The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course,” NTA had said.

Details that need to be filled/submitted during NEET-UG 2nd phase registration

Personal details:

In the case of a girl candidate, are you the only girl child of your parent

Place of residence

Belongs to minority

Religious minority

Mode of preparation

Educational details – Class 10 and 11:

Pass status

Year of passing/appearing

Qualifying exam

Place of schooling

Type of school college

Qualifying examination state

Qualifying examination district

School board

Result mode

Maximum grade point

CGPA obtained

CGPA

Total marks

Obtained marks

Marks in percentage

Roll number

School/college name address

School/college pin code

Additional details:

Place of birth

State

District

Parent income details:

Father qualification

Father occupation

Father annual income

Mother qualification

Mother occupation

Mother annual income

Guardian qualification

Guardian occupation

Guardian annual income

Documents

Category certificate

A person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificate

10th certificate

Citizenship certificate

NEET-UG 2021: Result Date

Last year, the NTA had announced NEET-UG results after one month from the date of the exam. This year, students can expect their final NEET 2021 scores by October 12. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the updates related to NEET 2021 result date and time.

NEET 2021 Result: How to Check

Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “NEET Result 2021” (link will be activated after the declaration of result)

Enter your login credentials

Your NEET result 2021 will be displayed on screen

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in offline mode on September 12, Sunday, amid the growing demands for the postponement of the entrance exam.