The National Council of Educational Research and Training has released the NTSE 2019-20 stage 2 examination revised dates. According to the new schedule released by the council, the NTSE stage 2 examinations will be conducted on February 14, 2021. The examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2021.

The examinations have been postponed in order to facilitate the students to appear for Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Physics and Biology on February 7, 2021, and the revised schedule has been released for the stage 2 examinations, according to the official release.

The NCRT has also released a notification for the students who wish to change their NTSE examination centre. The students appearing for the exams who wish to change the exam centre are required to submit the request by December 28, 2020.

The notification further states that the NTSE stage 2 examination has been rescheduled for February 14, 2020, in all the state or union territories. The candidates are normally provided with exam centres in the stats from where they have appeared for the stage 1 exams.