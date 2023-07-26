NTT vs STS Dream11 Prediction For Strike League T20: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

Strike League T20 action continues as Northern Tide will clash with the Southern Storm. Check out the Dream11 team prediction, top fantasy picks and more.

Northern Tide and Southern Storm will face off in the Strike League 20. (Image Credits: Fancode)

The upcoming match of the Strike League 20 will feature an exciting clash between Northern Tide and Southern Storm. This will be the first time Northern Tide and Southern Storm face each other in the Strike League T20. Coming into this match, Northern Tide are languishing at the bottom of the table as they have won just one game in four matches played so far. They will be looking to gain some points under their belt. On the other hand, Southern Storm hold the top spot, having played three games and won two out of these fixtures. They will be hoping to maintain their dominance in the tournament with another victory. Both teams will give their best efforts to achieve victory in the match.

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jason Sangha

Vice-captain: Max Bryant

Wicket-keeper: Michael Kudra

Batters: Josh Brown, Ryan King, Max Bryant

All-rounders:- Jason Sangha, Param Uppal, Sam Elder, Cooper Connolly

Bowlers: Lloyd Pope, Billy Stanlake, Henry Jacobs

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm: Probable Playing XI

Northern Tide: Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Corey Hunter, Ryan King, Max Bryant (captain), Cooper Connolly, Sam Elder, Zayden Lewis, Tom McGann(wk), Hanno Jacobs, Lloyd Pope, Jesse Willmott

Southern Storm: Josh Brown (captain), Keegan Oates, Jason Sangha, Param Uppal, Zac Keogh, Jacob Dickman(wk), Isaac Higgins, Dylan Mullen, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Toby Gray, Billy Stanlake

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm: Full Squads

Northern Tide: Corey Hunter, Max Bryant, Anthony Adlam, Jesse Willmott, Josh Barbara, Lloyd Pope, Michael Kudra, Tom McGann, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Hanno Jacobs, Jackson Isakka, Ryan King, Sam Elder, Cooper Connolly, Zayden Lewis

Southern Storm: Josh Brown-I, Dylan Mullen, Isaac Higgins, Jason Sangha(C), Billy Stanlake, Hugo Matthias, Dhanusha Gamage, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Keegan Oates, Joel Curtis, Zac Keogh, Param Uppal, Toby Gray, Jacob Dickman, Farzan Chowna, Vincent Huf

Northern Tide vs Southern Storm Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a proper batting surface and a high scoring affair is on the cards. Considering the conditions, the captain winning the toss can opt to bowl first.

