Shobha Yatra: Section 144 Imposed In Nuh, Interest Services To Be Suspended Till August 28 | Check List of Restrictions

Previously, the authorities in Nuh had declined permission for a religious procession on August 28, given the disruption and communal violence that occurred during a similar event in July.

Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 in Nuh district. The action comes in response to a proposed ‘shobha yatra’ and concerns about communal tensions in the district. “We have denied the permission for yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144…Internet services have been suspended from 12 am on 27th August till 12 am on 29 August,” Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

The government has also decided to suspend mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district until August 28. Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur led a video conference meeting with senior officers from neighboring states, aiming for a coordinated strategy to effectively address the situation. The meeting was attended by senior police officials from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

#WATCH | Haryana: Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata speaks on Section 144 imposed in the district regarding the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra to be taken out again in Nuh on August 28. “We have denied the permission for yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said… https://t.co/pwqLPs8S9R pic.twitter.com/Z4sZghjJEW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

The administration fears that mobile internet services and bulk SMS can be misused to mobilise mobs who can cause “serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”

“It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals,” the order dated August 26 read.

The suspension of mobile internet services is slated to be in effect from August 26th to 28th, with concerns about the potential for the spread of rumors through social media in anticipation of or during the upcoming rally on Monday.

