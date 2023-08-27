Nuh on Alert! Schools, Colleges, Banks to Remain Shut Tomorrow In View of Shobha Yatra

The Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat on August 13 gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted after communal clashes in July.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that all schools, colleges and Banks in Nuh district will remain closed tomorrow in view of Shobha Yatra. Talking to news agency ANI, Nuh SDM Ashwini Kumar said, “Section 144 has been imposed in the district. I appeal to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement…All the schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement.”

Trending Now

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has not granted permission to the organisers for the ‘yatra’, in reference to the Nuh violence that took place that broke out on 31 July. “Instead of the ‘yatra’, people can visit temples in their areas for ‘jalabhishek’,” he said and asserted that it is the state government’s responsibility to maintain law and order.

#WATCH | Haryana: Nuh SDM Ashwini Kumar says, “Section 144 has been imposed in the district. I appeal to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement…All the schools and banks of the district are closed to restrict any movement.” pic.twitter.com/pHHEMG44Xy — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

Measures Taken By Haryana Government to Prevent Any Untoward Incidents.

The district administration of Nuh has ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day

The government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services

Imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive Nuh district.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, till Monday.

The government has announced the suspension of mobile Internet from August 26 to 28.

According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh.

All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed

Traffic on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, however, will continue.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata and Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya on Saturday held a meeting with peace committees, the officials said. Police chief Kapur also presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states — Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh — through videoconferencing and called for coordinated efforts to effectively deal with any emerging situation.

#WATCH | Nuh: Surender, DSP Nuh Headquarters, says, “Taking account of tomorrow’s preparation we are checking the neighbourhood area with the help of drones and manual inspection” pic.twitter.com/D7Mmra9h7t — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

The Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat on August 13 gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted after communal clashes in July.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES