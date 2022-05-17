Kolkata, West Bengal: Nusrat Jahan is not new to controversies. Over the past few years, she has been grabbing the limelight for a slew of reasons —sometimes for her attire and sometimes for her marriage. Recently, various posters describing the TMC MP Nusrat Jahan as ‘missing’ have emerged across Chapatala and Keyadanga areas of her Lok Sabha constituency Basirhat.Also Read - West Bengal: NHAI To Float Tenders For Rs 25,000 Worth Road Project In FY23. Details Here

Quoting sources, Anandbazaar Patrika (ABP) reported that the posters emerged at night and villagers agreed with what was written on them. Also Read - West Bengal: 15 Fall Sick After Leakage of Chlorine Gas in Murshidabad; 2 Seriously Ill

Drawing parallel between Haji Nurul Islam, ex-MP of Basirhat and Nusrat Jahan, Humayun Reza Chowdhury, local panchayat head said that the former MP used to work on the development of the area and was always there among the people, but the present parliamentarian is never available and this is why the local people put up the posters. Also Read - Bengali TV Actress Pallabi Dey Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at Kolkata Flat

Though the Basirhat MP is missing from her constituency, she has been constantly posting pictures on her Instagram account. Earlier on Monday, she had shared picture of her first stage performance after becoming a mother.

“My first stage performance after becoming a mother for @captaintmtsteel ,I was tremendously nervous, but thanks to my whole team who made the performance electrifying one,” she had captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusrat J Ruhii (@nusratchirps)



Take a look at some of her Instagram pictures here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusrat J Ruhii (@nusratchirps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusrat J Ruhii (@nusratchirps)

Earlier last year, Nusrat Jahan had hit the headlines after Kolkata court declared a purported marriage between actor turned politician and city-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey as legally invalid. Notably, Jain had moved a suit before the Alipore Court praying for a decree of declaration that no marriage took place between him and Nusrat.