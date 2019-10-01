New Delhi: October is a month of festivals and celebrations. Each and every day in this month has some or the other festive occasion. Starting from October 1 to 31, each and every day marks some occasions of national or international importance. Some of the auspicious days are Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Duj apart from other national and international occasions.

Among all other days, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 2 visit Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. He will during an event declare the country open defecation-free. As part of the celebration, a number of programmes and events have also been planned in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.

October 1: International Coffee Day/World Vegetarian Day

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti/International Day of Non-Violence

October 3: German Unity Day

October 4: World Animal Welfare Day

October 5: World Teachers’ Day

October 6: Durgashtami/German-American Day

October 7: World Habitat Day

October 8: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami/Indian Air Force

Day October 9: World Postal Day or World Post Office Day

October 10: World Mental Health Day

October 11: International Girl Child Day

October 14: World Standards Day

October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day/Global Handwashing Day/World White Cane Day/World Students’ Day

October 16: World Food Day

October 17: Karva Chauth/International Poverty Eradication Day

October 23: Mole Day

October 24: United Nations Day/World Development Information Day

October 25: Dhanteras

October 27: Deepavali

October 28: Govardhan Puja

October 29: Bhai Duj

October 30: World Thrift Day

October 31: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day