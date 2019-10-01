New Delhi: October is a month of festivals and celebrations. Each and every day in this month has some or the other festive occasion. Starting from October 1 to 31, each and every day marks some occasions of national or international importance. Some of the auspicious days are Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Duj apart from other national and international occasions.
Among all other days, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 2 visit Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. He will during an event declare the country open defecation-free. As part of the celebration, a number of programmes and events have also been planned in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.
October 1: International Coffee Day/World Vegetarian Day
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti/International Day of Non-Violence
October 3: German Unity Day
October 4: World Animal Welfare Day
October 5: World Teachers’ Day
October 6: Durgashtami/German-American Day
October 7: World Habitat Day
October 8: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami/Indian Air Force
Day October 9: World Postal Day or World Post Office Day
October 10: World Mental Health Day
October 11: International Girl Child Day
October 14: World Standards Day
October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day/Global Handwashing Day/World White Cane Day/World Students’ Day
October 16: World Food Day
October 17: Karva Chauth/International Poverty Eradication Day
October 23: Mole Day
October 24: United Nations Day/World Development Information Day
October 25: Dhanteras
October 27: Deepavali
October 28: Govardhan Puja
October 29: Bhai Duj
October 30: World Thrift Day
October 31: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day