ODI World Cup 2023: Micthell Santner Equals Daniel Vettori’s Record Of Most Wickets In Single Edition

Santner now has 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 24.68 and an economy rate of 4.89 in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Mitchell Santner. (Pic: X)

Bengaluru: Mitchell Santner on Thursday equalled Daniel Vettori’s record of most wickets in a single edition of the ODI World Cup in the match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Vettori in the 2007 World Cup claimed 16 wickets setting the record for most wickets by a New Zealand spinner in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

If New Zealand win the match on Thursday, Santner will be featured in the semifinals and Santner will eye to break Vettori’s record.

Santner completed his spell with the figure of 10-2-22-2. It’s the second-most economical 10-over spell in this World Cup. Only Jansen, Zampa, and Madushanka have more wickets than Santner in this tournament.

Santner is the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker with India’s Mohammed Shami in the ongoing tournament.

