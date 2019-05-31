Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Odisha Class 12 Results today at the official website orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The results will be declared for all subjects – Science, Arts, Commerce. However, the time of release of the exam results has not been announced on the website.

Students are, however, advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy to ease out the process of checking results.

Follow the steps below to check your Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha CHSE, i.e., orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Odisha Class 12th Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your Odisha CHSE Class 12 result will display on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future references.