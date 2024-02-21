Home

News

Odisha: Mahila Congress Workers Clash With Cops During Protest March To CM Patnaik’s House

Odisha: Mahila Congress Workers Clash With Cops During Protest March To CM Patnaik’s House

Mahila Congress workers led by Alka Lamba and Minakshi Bahinipati, marched towards Naveen Niwas-- the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-- to protest against "rising cases of violence" against women in the state.

Image tweeted by @LambaAlka

Odisha News: Mahila Congress workers led by the party’s women’s wing chief Alka Lamba and its Odisha unit head Minakshi Bahinipati, Wednesday led a protest march Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence and clashed with police personnel after the agitators tried to remove barricades placed by the cops.

Trending Now

The Congress women’s wing workers led by Lamba and Bahinipati, marched towards Naveen Niwas– the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik– to protest against “rising cases of violence” against women in the state.

You may like to read

“Women’s justice is the right of the women of the country, and Mahila Congress is committed to provide them justice. Today I am happy that with the resolve to raise voice against injustice, my sisters of

@OdishaPMC took to the streets in Bhubaneswar in large numbers and protested,” Lamba wrote in a post on X.

“Now this battle will be fought in every corner of the country. Until women get the right to justice,” she added.

However, the protesters were halted by police personnel and also attempted to remove the police barricades leading to a scuffle with the cops. The agitators were taken away in police vans from the Pallaspalli locality and later released at another police, said an official, adding that no one was arrested.

‘Arrested for wanting to meet CM’

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba claimed she and other protesters were “arrested by the police. Taking to X, Lamba said, “We are not afraid of these arrests. Modi sitting in Delhi and CM Naveen Patnaik sitting in Odisha will have to answer for the ‘injustice’ being done to women. Today in Bhubaneswar, I and the sisters of Mahila Congress were arrested just because we wanted to meet the CM of Odisha.”

इन गिरफ्तारियों से हम डरने वाले नही है, दिल्ली में बैठे मोदी और ओडिशा में बैठे CM नवीन पटनायक को महिलाओं के साथ हो रहे 'अन्याय' का जवाब देना होगा। आज भुवनेश्वर में मुझे एवं महिला कांग्रेस की बहनों को सिर्फ इसलिए गिरफ्तार किया गया क्योंकि हम ओडिशा के CM से मिलना चाहते थे।… pic.twitter.com/XqPOHskiFN — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 21, 2024

However, a senior official refuted the claims, stating that the agitators were merely picked up from one spot and released at another, and no one was arrested.

“Alka Lamba and other activists were stopped and removed from the public road. No one was arrested,” Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said.

Before getting into the police van, Lamba said, “We wanted to meet the CM but we were stopped. It is murder of democracy.”

CM Mission Shakti has failed

Lamba claimed that Patnaik’s Mission Shakti scheme has failed in the state.

Mission Shakti is an Odisha government programme for empowerment of women through Self Help Groups.

The Odisha Mahila Congress earlier in the day organised a convention in which speakers demanded reservation of 50 per cent of seats for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.