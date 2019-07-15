Odisha OTET 2019: The online applications for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018-19 has begun on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for OTET 2018-19 may fill their applications by visiting the official site at bseodisha.nic.in.

The applications opened at 10 AM on Monday, July 15 and the last date to apply for the same is July 26, 2019, at 5 PM. The payment link will, however, remain open till July 29, 4 PM.

Follow the steps below to apply for Odisha OTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test, i.e., bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘OTET link’ under ‘Latest News’

Step 3: On the new page, Click on the link that says ‘Click here for new registration’.

Step 4: Fill in the required details.

Step 5: Login using the registration number.

Step 6: Fill the application form, upload the required documents.

Step 7: On the next page, make payment for the same. Your application will be complete.

The Odisha OTET 2019 will be conducted in two phases, paper 1 and paper 2, each for two-and-a-half hours. The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There is no negative marking.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks to qualify. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is 50 per cent.