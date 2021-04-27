Bhubaneswar: The unprecedented spike in the COVID cases in India has pushed the country into one of its worst health crises. With hospitals getting packed, the reports of oxygen shortage from different hospitals in the country have become a major concern for the authorities. The Odisha government on Tuesday said it has stepped up the supply of oxygen and have sent 1,676 tonne of the life-saving gas to eight covid-19 hit states. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have received the most of medical oxygen supplied by Odisha, according to official data. Also Read - Tuticorin's Sterlite Plant To Reopen For Oxygen Production After Supreme Court Go Ahead

While speaking to the media Y. K. Jethwa, additional director general of Police in Odisha informed that a Dedicated Corridor has also been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SSP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

30 tankers with 644.72 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 19 tankers with 324.079 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana. Tamilnadu received 01 tanker filled with 15.98 MT of medical oxygen. Haryana received 08 tankers filled with 187.512 MT of oxygen.

06 tankers with 112.06 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 61.44 MT of oxygen-filled in 4 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. 07 tankers have carried around 114.17 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh in last 05 days

Jethwa, who is also the nodal officer for coordinating transportation of medical oxygen from Odisha to states facing deficit, said tankers are being sent from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul, which are home to several steel plants.

