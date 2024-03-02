Home

News

Odisha SHOCKER! Father-Son Duo Get 20+Yr Prison Terms For Rape, Abduction Of Minor Girl

Odisha SHOCKER! Father-Son Duo Get 20+Yr Prison Terms For Rape, Abduction Of Minor Girl

In Keonjhar district of Odisha, 20-year-old Babun Sethi and his 43-year-old father, Dolagovinda, were convicted by POCSO court judge Subhashree Tripathy after hearing 18 witnesses and verifying evidence.

Representational Image

Odisha News: A father-son duo were convicted of kidnapping and rape of a minor girl by a special POCSO court in Keonjhar district of Odisha and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment on Friday. 20-year-old Babun Sethi and his 43-year-old father, Dolagovinda, were convicted by POCSO court judge Subhashree Tripathy after hearing 18 witnesses and verifying evidence, officials said.

Trending Now

As per the court’s judgement, Babun has been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), while his father Dolagovinda has been handed a 20-year-long RI, along with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for latter and Rs 20,000 for the former.

You may like to read

In case Babun fails to pay the fine, he will have to spend another two years in jail, special public prosecutor Ganesh Prasad Mohapatra told reporters.

Besides, the court directed the district legal authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the rape victim.

According to prosecution, Babun had kidnapped the girl in an SUV near Baunsapal market under Keonjhar Sadar police station in October, 2021. When the girl shouted for help, some locals informed police, following which she was rescued and handed over to her family.

However, after few days, Dolagovinda forcefully brought the girl to his home where her son, Babun, repeatedly raped her. Later, Dolagovinda took her to another place and raped her, the prosecution said.

After getting information, the district Childline officials rescued the girl and handed her to her family.

Mathura court hand life term to man for molesting minor

In a related case, a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for molesting a teenager over nine months ago.

Nehna alias Lokesh was convicted by the court of Special Judge (POCSO) Ram Kishore in the molestation case of a 16-year-old girl, Special District Government Counsel (DGC) Alka Upmanyu said.

Lokesh was handed a life sentence and also slapped with a penalty of Rs 30,000 the government counsel said.

Two other accused in the case are minors and their case is being taken up in juvenile court, the counsel said.

As per case details, Nehna molested the teenager in May, 2023 and even threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the counsel revealed.

“The man also threatened to kill the father of the victim when he went to his home to complain about the incident,” Arya said.

After the matter was reported to the police, a case was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.