Odisha Stone Mine Blast: Several feared dead after massive explosion at stone quarry in Dhenkanal, rescue operation underway

A large portion of rocks collapsed at a stone quarry after an explosion in the Dhenkanal district, Odisha. Several people are feared dead.

Odisha Stone Mine Blast: A shocking incident has surfaced from Odisha where several people are feared trapped after a large portion of rocks collapsed at a stone quarry located in the Dhenkanal district. The incident took place after a powerful explosion occurred on Saturday evening when workers were drilling stones at the quarry. Several are feared dead. Rescue operations are underway.

According to fire officer Nabaghana Mallik, “Two to four people have been trapped beneath large stones. Machinery is being used to cut through these stones and evacuate those trapped inside. Two teams from the fire department have been deployed, and a dog squad is also assisting at the site.”

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik has expressed his concern for the trapped workers. He took to X and paid condolences to the family members of deceased. He requested the government to initiate a thorough investigation.

“Let appropriate investigations be conducted into the circumstances under which this incident occurred and the state of the workers’ safety measures, and let the government direct its attention toward immediately expediting rescue operations,” the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly said

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

