Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced a new Covid guideline for the month of October and the ongoing festive seasons in the State. The new guideline will come into effect from 5 AM of October 1, 2021 (Friday) till 5 AM of November 1, 2021 (Monday).

Night curfew shall be imposed in all urban areas of the State from 10 PM to 5 AM every day. However in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Cities, night curfew shall be imposed from 8 PM to 5 AM from October 11 to October 20.

During unlock period, all types of shops, malls shall remain open across the State from 5 AM to 10 PM every day. However, in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack, the shops, malls shall remain open from 5.00 AM to 8 PM from October 11 to October 20.

All religious festivals/ festivities/ functions shall be held/ celebrated/ observed as per orders of the Government vide its order No 4534/ R&DM (DM) dated 9th August, 2021.

Odisha government also prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during this festive month with an aim to protect the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection in the State.