Omicron BF.7: As a new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 is posing a new threat in the country, the Maharashtra health department has issued an alert asking people to not ignore flu-like symptoms and should get medical advice at the earliest. As compared to the last week, the state saw a 17.7% rise in infection cases and now fears that this number may go up in the coming weeks due to the new variant, which was first detected in Singapore.Also Read - India Detects First Case Of New Omicron Variant BQ.1. Should We Be Concerned?

In a health bulletin, the department advised comorbidity sufferers to use particular vigilance when in public spaces. “People with comorbidities need to take extra precautions while visiting public places. Persons suffering with influenza-like illness should avoid public contacts as much as possible, the health bulletin said. It added that the XBB variant reported in the state had a ‘growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property’.

EXPERTS PREDICT RISE IN COVID CASES

Some experts are predicting a rise in the coming winter season especially in the festive environment. In WGS (whole genome sequencing), the proportion of BA.2.75 has decreased to 76 per cent from 95 per cent,” the bulletin said.

“The state has reported XBB which is a new variant having growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property. Apart from this, the state has reported BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant first time in India, it added.