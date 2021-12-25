Las Vegas: Joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, Microsoft Corp said on Friday it will not participate in person at next month’s event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, reported Reuters.Also Read - No 'Delmicron' Virus Yet, Time To Fight Omicron: Experts

The US tech giant said that will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an emailed statement, reported Reuters.

Several other cooperation have opted to drop the plans to attend the next month's event in-person, this week. The list includes Alphabet Inc.'s Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, US automaker General Motors Co, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Earlier on Thursday, CES officials said the event will still be held in person January 5 to 8 with “strong safety measures in place,” which include vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests.