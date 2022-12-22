Omicron Sub Variant BF.7: Tamil Nadu Issues Fresh Guidelines. Read Here

Tamil Nadu Issues Guidelines In Wake of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Earlier, the State Public Health Department had sent a letter to the Union Health Ministry for mandatorily testing international passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong.

FACT CHECK: Viral WhatsApp Message On Omicron XBB Corona Variant Is Fake

Chennai: Amid rising COVID cases across the globe, the Tamil Nadu health department has issued an alert to all the District Medical Officers (DMOs). Earlier, the State Public Health Department had sent a letter to the Union Health Ministry for mandatorily testing international passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong.

‘WEAR MASKS, DO NOT PANIC’

In the wake of a sudden spurt in cases, the health department has issued guidelines and appealed to the public to wear masks. The state government has however told people not to panic and stated that the health department was taking precautions against any possible Covid surges.

The state health department has also informed the police and revenue department on the new variant of Omicron and on the gravity of the surge if any happens. However, most of the doctors said that there won’t be a major surge due to this variety of Omicron in the days to come but also said that the guard should not be let down.

WILL TAMIL NADU WITNESS COVID-19 WAVE LIKE CHINA?

Dr G. Manonmani, a virologist at a prominent Medical college of Tamil Nadu while speaking to IANS said: “The possibility of a major surge in Tamil Nadu is much less and we don’t expect a surge like what happened in earlier days. The state has vaccinated around 97 per cent of the population with the first dose and 92 per cent with the second dose and this has helped society achieve hybrid immunity. Anyway, we should not let down our guards and masking is compulsory as there is nothing wrong in putting a face mask over the face.”

(With IANS Inputs)