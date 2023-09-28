Home

On Camera: ‘Mildly Drunk’ Staffer Uses Mobile Phone, Puts Bag On Throttle Causing Mathura Local To Climb Onto Platform

The train arrived at Mathura station at 10.49 pm. After the loco pilot got relieved from his duty and came out of the cab, Sachin entered the cab to take the keys.

New Delhi: A joint report in Tuesday’s Mathura train incident in which an electric multiple unit (EMU) train broke the buffer end and drove onto a platform has found that a staffer was busy with his mobile phone and put his bag on the engine’s throttle which caused the incident. The staffer, identified as Sachin, was also found to be ‘mildly drunk’ at the time of the incident.

The prima facie reason of the incident revealed by the Crew Voice & Video Recording System (CVVRS) was that Sachin entered the DTC cab (engine) while watching his mobile phone after the train arrived at the platform. It said that while carelessly putting his bag on the throttle of the engine, he again got busy on his mobile.

A video showing a man entering the cab while using his mobile phone has gone viral on social media platforms. The staffer, Sachin, then carelessly puts his bag on the engine’s throttle and once again starts using mobile phone. Less than a minute later, the train can be seen climbing onto the platform. However, there’s been no official confirmation of the video so far.

Watch the video here:

Mathura Train accident caught on camera pic.twitter.com/gLyvZMlRyT — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) September 28, 2023

According to the report, the staffer’s bag caused the throttle to move into forward position and let the EMU move towards the platform.“It broke the dead end of the platform and half of the coach climbed onto the elevated portion of platform number 2, leading to breakdown of OHE (overhead wire).”

The report also said that a breathalyzer test conducted on Sachin showed a reading of 47 mg/100 ml which is considered to be mildly drunk. “He has been sent for a medical test in which his blood sample will be taken to find out the exact level of alcohol consumption,” a source from the Agra Railway Division said, according to news agency PTI.

Five staffers, including Sachin, have been suspended by Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal in connection with the incident. Of the other four, Harbhajan Singh, Brajesh Kumar, and Kuljeet are technical staff and Govind Hari Sharma is a loco pilot.

“We have suspended five persons and further detailed investigation is on,” Agarwal said.

In one of its observations, the joint report said that generally technicians receive the DTC cab (engine) key, however, in this case, the technician sent Sachin to receive the key.

Giving a brief history of the incident, the report said that the train arrived at Mathura station at 10.49 pm. After the loco pilot got relieved from his duty and came out of the cab, Sachin entered the cab to take the keys. Within a minute of his entering the cab, it started moving, broke the dead end and half of its portion climbed onto the platform.

In a written statement, the erring staffer said on instructions from his duty in-charge, he asked for the key from the loco pilot who told him that it was inside the cab.

Sachin claimed that when he entered the cab and put his bag down, the train started moving on its own. He said that he got scared and by the time he applied the emergency brake, it had entered the platform.

He said that he informed his in-charge about it and when he tried to find out the reason why the train started moving, he found that the throttle was in forward position and key was also in position.

In his statement, he blamed the loco pilot for keeping the train functions in “switched on” position. However, the loco pilot in his statement said that he had handed over the key to Sachin before the latter entered the cab.

The joint report has mentioned Sachin as ETL staff whereas in his statement, Sachin has mentioned his designation as helper.

The EMU starts from Delhi and covers various local stations before terminating in Mathura. The platform number 2 starts from the train’s terminating point where a buffer dead end has been created.

(With PTI inputs)

