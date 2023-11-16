Home

On Camera: Speeding Truck Crushes 10-Yr-Old Boy To Death In J-K’s Doda

A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was crossing the road in a busy market area on the Batote-Kishtwar highway in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Jammu And Kashmir Accident News: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old was mowed down by a speeding truck while he was walking on the roadside in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the incident took place on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway on Wednesday when the minor victim, accompanied by his mother, was crossing the road in a busy market area of Doda district.

The disturbing incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral clip showed the mother-son duo preparing to cross a road in the Khellani market in Doda when suddenly the boy lets go off his mother’s hand and runs off towards the road. The woman runs after him but suddenly a truck moving at breakneck speed comes out of nowhere and runs over the boy.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised)

A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding load carrier when he was crossing the road with his father at Khellani market on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway on Thursday morning pic.twitter.com/QQdcAVbo70 — News Bulletin (@newsbulletin05) November 16, 2023

The child is dragged under the wheels of the speeding vehicle for some distance as people rush to his rescue, the CCTV video shows.

The minor was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College in Doda where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

38 dead in Doda bus crash

In related news, as many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Doda district on Wednesday. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

Major road accident at Assar near Trungal Assar in Doda district. The bus carrying 55 passengers was on the way from Kishtwar to Jammu. 38 Passengers died , Many Seriously Injured Praying for Injured. Om Shanti

pic.twitter.com/YWXfUU0ngb — Dr Anokhe laal saxena (@Saxenapaglait) November 15, 2023

On Thursday, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were deployed to help evacuate critically injured survivors from the site of tragic bus crash.

VIDEO | Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated those injured in the bus accident in Doda district’s Trangul (Assar) area in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 38 people were killed and 17 others injured after a speeding bus fell into a gorge in Doda district’s Trangul (Assar) area on… pic.twitter.com/XZ4xNiu70E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2023

Speaking on the accident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the state administration would probe the cause of the accident.

” It is a very tragic accident…it is important to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future and for that, I’m sure the local administration over there would try to find out the factors responsible for this, they have already announced constituting a committee…how the traffic can be controlled in the accident prone terrains, is something the govt should address in the years to come” the Union Minister said.

Singh also said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured.

“Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required, is being provided,” Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of the deceased victims and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

The accident took place on a remote mountain road in Doda area, about 200km southeast of Srinagar city.

(With inputs from agencies)

