Home

News

Kerala Lottery Result OUT: Ticket TE 230662 Wins Rs 25 Crore Thiruvonam Bumper

Kerala Lottery Result OUT: Ticket TE 230662 Wins Rs 25 Crore Thiruvonam Bumper

The lucky number for first prize worth Rs 25 crore is TE 230662. It was sold by an agent in Kozhikkode.

परिवार का करती हैं भरण-पोषण

Lottery Results: The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the ticket number that won the ₹ 25 crore first prize for Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 on Wednesday. The ticket number which won the firs prize worth Rs 25 crore is TE 230662 from Kozhikode. Kerala State Lotteries are operated by the Government of Kerala and was established in the year 1967. The lucky draw was held under the supervision of the independent judges.

Trending Now

The winner is expected to receive around Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 per cent income-tax deduction. According to Manorama Online, the winning ticket was purchased in Walayar, Palakkad.

You may like to read

Kerala Lottery Result: Key Details

The winner is expected to receive around Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 per cent income-tax deduction.

The winning ticket was purchased in Walayar, Palakkad.

The second prize of ₹ 1 crore will be given to 20 people

Another 20 will receive the third prize of ₹ 50 lakh.

The fourth prize of ₹ 5 lakh will be given to 10 people.

Last year, there was only one prize of ₹ 5 crore

The second prize, Rs 50 lakh each to 20 people

third prize and ₹ 5 lakh each for 10 people as fourth prize.

This year, Thiruvonam Bumper tickets have been sold in record numbers. By Wednesday morning, the last day to buy tickets, over 70 lakh tickets had been sold.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES