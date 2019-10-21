Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-month-old baby boy died and four others injured after a massive fire broke out at Hyderabad’s children hospital in LB Nagar ​in Telangana. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ICU of Shine Children hospital.

Hyderabad: One child dead, four others injured after a fire broke out due to a short circuit at a children's hospital in LB Nagar. pic.twitter.com/4hrl2l9DUS — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

The incident happened in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital at 2.55 am, LB Nagar Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy told PTI.

As the fire broke, the hospital staff immediately broke open the doors and windows to rescue the infants, who were undergoing treatment for various ailments. A total of 42 children were admitted to the hospital at the time of the accident.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for further treatment. The fire was extinguished with the help of fire tenders, police said.

Meanwhile, some people, including parents and relatives of the injured children, held a protest in front of the hospital.