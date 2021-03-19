New Delhi: IT major Accenture has announced a one-time bonus, equivalent to one week of the basic salary for all its employees across the world. From this bonus scheme, 2 lakh Indians will be benefitted. “This bonus recognises the exceptional contributions and dedications of Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year,” CEO Julie Sweet said while announcing the company’s Q2 2021 (December 2020 to February 2021) financial performance on Thursday. “We have seen another quarter of strong, broad-based demand for our services across geographic markets and industries, and delivered record new bookings as well as excellent profitability and free cash flow,” she added. Also Read - Infosys, Accenture Say Will to Bear Coronavirus Vaccination Costs of All Indian Employees