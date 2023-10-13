Home

News

Operation Ajay: First Flight Carrying 212 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi, Evacuees Express Gratitude

Operation Ajay: First Flight Carrying 212 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi, Evacuees Express Gratitude

The first batch of Indian passengers, including those stranded in Israel, boarded a special flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay on Thursday. Indian students thanked the Indian Government for bringing them home amid escalating Israel-Hamas war.

Operation Ajay: First Flight Carrying 212 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi, Evacuees Express Gratitude

Tel Aviv: The ongoing ‘war’ between Israel and Hamas, which is intensifying every day with numerous rockets raining down on Israeli cities by militants, shines a beacon of hope for stranded Indians in the form of the Indian Government’s ‘Operation Ajay.’ This operation promises them a safe return to their homeland. The first batch of Indian passengers, including those stranded in Israel, boarded a special flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay on Thursday, October 12. In visuals shared by the news agency ANI, several people can be seen queuing up, eagerly waiting for their turn to board a special chartered flight initiated by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back its people from Israel. Several students who were stranded in the war-torn country expressed their gratitude to the Indian Government for this initiative.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES