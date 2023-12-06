Opposition Members Press for Early Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir; Govt Says it is Ready

Home

New Delhi: Opposition members in the Lok Sabha sought a timeline from the government on Tuesday for holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Centre asserting that it is ready and it is up to the Election Commission (EC) to decide the matter.

The Union Territory is under central rule since 2018.

While Home Minister Amit Shah will respond to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, taken up together, on Wednesday, he intervened in the discussion and asserted that the Modi government has ensured that the country has only one flag and one Constitution.

The two bills were introduced in the Lower House on July 26.

Responding to a remark by TMC’s Saugata Roy that “ek nishan, ek pradhan, ek samvidhan (one flag, one head, one Constitution)” was a “political slogan”, Shah wondered how can a country have two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags.

He said the Trinamool Congress leader’s remarks were “objectionable”.

Responding to a remark from the opposition benches, Shah said, “Whosoever did it was wrong. Narendra Modi has corrected it. Your approval or disagreement does not matter. The entire country wanted it.”

This comment was made in an apparent reference to the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

Initiating a debate on the two bills, Amar Singh of the Congress asked the government about its plans on holding polls in the Union Territory.

Singh said Shah should assert that the election will be held, with security forces ready to deal with any situation.

He said while a provision is being made to provide reservation for two members from the community of “Kashmiri Migrants” and one from the “Displaced Persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir” to the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, a representative from the Punjabi community from Jammu should also be provided and that person need not necessarily be a Sikh.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said “whenever the EC announces it (election in Jammu and Kashmir), we are ready”. He said the Congress should be grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI Inputs)

