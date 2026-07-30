Ordinary people forced to live in atmosphere of fear: Baloch leader in exile lashes out at Pakistan’s atrocities, voices Balochistan’s agony

Advocate Sadiq Baloch—a Baloch leader and former head of the Balochistan Bar Association currently living in exile in Finland—discussed the situation in Balochistan, his personal experiences, and the Baloch movement.

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New Delhi: For decades, Balochistan has remained one of South Asia’s most complex and contentious political issues. Although the region is rich in natural gas, gold, copper, coal, and other mineral resources, concerns regarding its development, human rights, and political representation persist.

Baloch leader shares Balochistan’s agony

In a recent exclusive interview with DNA India, Advocate Sadiq Baloch—a Baloch leader and former head of the Balochistan Bar Association currently living in exile in Finland—discussed the situation in Balochistan, his personal experiences, and the Baloch movement. According to Sadiq Baloch, an environment has long prevailed in Balochistan where those who raise their voices against the government face severe hardships.

‘Forced to leave the country and seek asylum in Finland’

He recounted that during his legal practice, he encountered numerous cases involving allegations of the abduction and killing of lawyers, doctors, and social activists. He stated that he himself was arrested and placed under house arrest multiple times; eventually, fearing for his life, he was compelled to leave his country and seek asylum in Finland.

Balochistan forcibly included into Pakistan

History forms the cornerstone of the Baloch movement. Sadiq Baloch claims that Balochistan was once an independent princely state; it was partitioned during British rule and subsequently incorporated into Pakistan on March 27, 1948. He alleges that this entire process took place against the wishes of the Baloch people.

An atmosphere of fear among ordinary citizens

The issue of human rights was repeatedly raised during the interview. Sadiq Baloch alleges that thousands of people in Balochistan have gone missing and many others are being held in custody without a fair judicial process. He stated that there is such an atmosphere of fear among ordinary citizens that people are unable to speak their minds openly.

Lack of basic amenities

A significant aspect of Balochistan is its natural resources. The region is considered economically vital due to its reserves of gas and minerals, as well as its coastline. Sadiq Baloch alleges that the benefits of these resources do not reach the local population; instead, they are utilised for the development of other parts of Pakistan. He further noted that many areas in Balochistan still lack basic amenities such as education, healthcare, roads, and drinking water. This has fueled resentment among the local people. The conversation also touched upon the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port. Sadiq Baloch claims that the local population has not benefited from these projects to the extent they should have, and that external interests were prioritised. He asserts that despite massive development projects, there has been no significant improvement in the standard of living of the local people.

People forced to take up arms

There is also a stark difference of opinion regarding the armed groups active in Balochistan. The Pakistan government designates the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other groups as terrorist organisations, accusing them of attacking civilians and security forces. Conversely, Sadiq Baloch describes it as a freedom movement, claiming that when political solutions are unavailable and people face constant oppression, some are compelled to take up arms.

The role of women

He also placed special emphasis on the role of women. He stated that when male family members are killed or go missing, women are forced to play an active role in the movement. He described this as part of the struggle of Baloch society. However, it is the ordinary citizens who bear the brunt of escalating violence in any conflict.