Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zwigato In The Running For India’s Official Entry

According to latest reports, several Bollywood films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Zwigato have joined the race for India's official entry to the Oscars 2024.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zwigato join Oscar race. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The year 2023 saw Bollywood delivering some cinematic gems in the form of Jawan, Paathan, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Jailer, OMG 2, and Gadar 2, to name a few. As the year has almost come to an end, the search for India’s official entry for Oscars 2024 has commenced. If the latest reports are to be believed, Chennai has been chosen as the center to find the next film that will represent India at the prestigious Oscars 2024. A Hindustan Times report claims that Karan Johar’s romantic entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has joined the race for India’s official entry for Oscars 2024.

According to reports, there are a total of 22 Indian films that are being considered for Oscars 2024. The list includes Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story, Rani Mukerji fronted Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer, Anant Mahadevan’s The Storyteller, Nani-led Dasara, Music School, Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose, Marathi movie Baap Lyok, Vertimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1, Marathi drama Vaalvi, and 12th Fail. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s highly appreciated sequel, Gadar 2 is also expected to join the race in the next few days.

The latest reports suggest that a 17-member selection jury headed by the veteran director Girish Kasaravalli has been given the responsibility to choose the best options from a large pool of movies made this year to be sent as the country’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

Refreshing your memory, Oscar 2023 saw Pan Nalin’s Gujarati outing, the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards. Kartiki Gonsalves’s directorial The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the Best Documentary Short Film award. In addition to this, the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR was chosen as the Best Original Song during Oscars 2023. The track was picturised on protagonists Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The final announcement regarding India’s official entry to Oscars 2024 is expected to be made next week. It would be exciting to see which movie makes it to the Oscar list next year.

