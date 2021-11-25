OSSSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission(OSSSC) on Thursday released a recruitment notification on its official website through which candidates will be hired for the post of Laboratory Technician. A total of 1000 vacancies have been announced.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For 326 Posts at bankofbaroda.in | Direct Link Available HERE

Eligible candidates can apply for the Laboratory Technician posts by visiting the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. Note, the OSSSC recruitment notification has been released for the District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technicians. Remember, the post will be contractual.

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The online registration for the post begins on December 1, 2021.

Candidates must note that the last date for online registration is December 21, 2021.

Candidates can submit the online application form from December 1 to December 25, 2021.

Before applying for OSSSC recruitment 2021, candidates must go through the official notification by clicking on the given click: Click Here.

A candidate needs to provide an email id and password to register for the OSSSC Recruitment. Save, Download and keep a printout of the application for future reference. According to the shot advertisement issued by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission, details regarding the district-wise vacancies, category wise vacancies will soon be available on the official website. The short advertisement also states, ”Applications are invited online for recruitment to 1,000 number of district cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on the contractual basis in various district establishment and 7 Medical college and Hospital under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.”