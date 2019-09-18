New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for railway employees as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced wage of 78 days as a bonus for them ahead of the festive season. Over 11 lakh railway employees will receive this benefit.

“For 11 lakh Railways’ employees, this govt has consistently for last 6 years, been giving record bonus, equivalent to the wage of 78 days. This year also, 11,52,000 employees will get 78 days wage as bonus,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference.

Not only this year, but the Central government had last year also given the same amount as a bonus to railway employees.