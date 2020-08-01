New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh, as expected, has overtaken Delhi as the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. On Friday, the southern state recorded more than 10,000 new cases for a third straight day, registering 10,376 new cases and, in the process, also witnessing its highest single-day spike thus far. Also Read - Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Breach 1 Lakh Mark; Fourth And Fifth Worst-Hit States Now

Thus, its current COVID-19 tally stands at 1,40,933 as compared to Delhi, which, after 1,195 new cases on Friday, slipped to fourth with a total tally of 1,35,598.

This means that in just the last three days itself, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed over 30,000 new cases-30,636-of the infection. While on Thursday it had recorded 10,167 cases, there were 10,093 cases a day before. It is also the only state besides Maharashtra to have registered over 10,000 cases in a day.

Also on Friday, the state registered 3,822 discharges and 68 deaths, taking the total number of discharges and death toll to 63,864 and 1,349 respectively. As per the state government’s data, it has completed 19,51,776 tests so far at the rate of 36,550 per million population.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, remain the two worst-hit states respectively. While the western state has thus far reported over four lakh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu, Andhra’s southern neighbour, has reported more than 2.4 lakh cases thus far.

Karnataka rounds off the list of the top five worst-hit states, with a tally of over 1.2 lakh.

These are the only five states in the country to have breached the one lakh case-mark thus far.