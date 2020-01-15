New Delhi: Over 31 participants were on Wednesday injured during Jallikattu competitions, which were kicked off with start of the Pongal festival in Madurai’s Avaniyapuram.

“31 participants injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai’s Avaniyapuram. 6 people admitted to Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment,” Dr Vinod, Assistant Director of Madurai Medical told ANI.

More than 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will continue till January 31 in the state. As per updates, 730 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 700 bulls in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu are participating in Jallikattu competitions this year.

Prior to the event, Retired Principal District Judge C Manickam, who has been appointed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, visited the venue in Madurai to review the arrangements.

“We have divided the players into a batch of 75 each, 60 bulls will be released. Top police officials are present at the spot to deal with any situation,” Manickam said.

Talking about the facilities on the spot, he further stated that the District Collector, along with a local minister, has examined the arrangements. “Twenty-one 108 ambulance are ready to provide medical facility to the injured players,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea which challenged the order of the Madras High Court for conducting Jallikattu in various districts of the state.

The apex court had in 2014 also banned the traditional sport after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The state government continued to insist that Jallikattu is a crucial part of its culture and identity of the state and hence the sport should continue. Later, the top court ban was lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law.