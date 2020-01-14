New Delhi: At a time when a large number of women have been protesting in Shaheen Bhagh area of the national capital, over 5,000 women have started holding protests in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

As per updates, these women are holding the protest at Mansoor Ali park in the older part of the city since Sunday afternoon. They are now joined by men and student leaders from parties such as the Samajwadi Party. These women in Prayagraj said that they want to follow Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protests.

In Mumbai, fresh protests have erupted by students at the Wankhede Stadium. These students are watching India v/s Australia match in the stadium and are holding the sign board with the message ‘No NPR, NO NRC and NO CAA.’The group said that they won’t do anything apart from silently showing their message which are written on their t-shirts.