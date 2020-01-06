New Delhi: At a time when there are growing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that over 52 lakh calls were received by the BJP from people who have extended their support to the CAA.

The development comes after the BJP launched a toll-free number to mobilise nationwide support for the CAA. The number was launched by the BJP for people to give missed calls to extend their support to the newly enacted legislation.

BJP President Amit Shah: 52,72,000 missed calls have been received on special number in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bFbYKwKsKu — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

As per the announcement from the Home Minister, as many as 52.72 lakh calls were received on the toll-free number till 8 PM on Monday.

To get support for the CAA, the BJP president and Union Home Minister on Sunday led the party’s door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country. The move from the saffron party comes amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

As part of the campaign, Amit Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar in the national capital and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. Apart from this, he also distributed pamphlets to the people on the subject and urged them to go through it.

Starting from Union ministers to organisational leaders, all will be travelling to various parts of the country during January 5-15 for the drive. During the campaign, leaders will urge the people to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign.