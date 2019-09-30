New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the regular bail petition of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the CBI case, stated news agency ANI. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail under CBI judicial custody for alleged corruption in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX Media case.

Earlier on September 23, the former Union Minister denied in the Delhi High Court that he used the office of the finance minister for personal gain. In a rejoinder to the CBI’s reply on his bail plea, the P Chidambaram said a lookout circular has already been issued against him and it is preposterous to allege that he is a flight risk and can evade the process of law. Opposing Chidambaram’s bail plea in the corruption case, the CBI on September 27 noted that it is a ‘gravest case of economic offences’ and the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him for any relief.