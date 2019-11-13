Mumbai: In an act of solidarity with Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada who quit showbiz over leaked photos, Mumbai-based Pakistani-Afghani actress Malisha Heena Khan on Tuesday posted nude images from her Twitter handle.

Seems like Malisha’s Twitter account, which was just created 14 hours ago, came into existence just for the sole purpose of supporting Rabi. Ever since, the account was created, Malisha who describes herself as an actor, model and singer in her bio on Twitter, has shared a couple of nude pictures of her with hashtags like, #SupportRabiPirzada #iamrabipirzada #iamrabipeerzada.

Just like Malisha, many people on social media have come forward to support Rabi Pirzada by making #iamrabipirzada viral and posting their nudes and semi nude photos.

The trend started days after Rabi Pirzada on November 5 announced her decision to quit showbiz after her private photos and videos were leaked online.

The controversial singer had taken to her Twitter account to publicize the decision and wrote in Urdu: “I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour.”

Following the incident, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking legal action against those involved in leaking her data. In her complaint, the singer said that she had sold her phone to a shop and her personal data was apparently leaked from that phone.

Pirzada had earlier made headlines in India after she threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a photo of herself on Twitter donning a suicide jacket.