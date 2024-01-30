Home

News

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf To Challenge Cypher Case Verdict In Islamabad High Court | Key Updates

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf To Challenge Cypher Case Verdict In Islamabad High Court | Key Updates

The PTI founder has claimed that Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan under a deal with the establishment.

Imran Khan Given 10 Year Prison Sentence

Islamabad: In a major judgement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the much-talked-about cipher case. The judgement was announced by special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during the hearing held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Earlier, talking to media persons, Khan said the speed of the trial suggested that the “match is already fixed.”.

You may like to read

After the judgement was announced, Imran Khan alleged that every effort was being made to save US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu. Imran Khan expressed his willingness to hold dialogue with the establishment, saying recent events had discredited the general elections. He alleged that the chief justice of Pakistan is responsible for the arrests of PTI workers. He said he would ask for an inquiry against those who have not come out for electioneering.

The PTI founder claimed that PML(N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan under a deal with the establishment and he is still relying on the ‘Vigo vehicle’ to reach the Prime Minister’s Office. He challenged to hold the biggest-ever rally if allowed to do so once.

Khan claimed that former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was “seeking a deal for the opposition leaders, adding that he would ask the court to summon Gen Bajwa, Donald Lu and the military attache as witnesses”, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf To challenge Verdict In Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that it will challenge the cypher case verdict in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Barrister Ali Zafar told ARY News that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will challenge the sentences given to the party’s founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after receiving a detailed verdict in the cypher case.

According to the ARY report, Zafar called the sentence to PTI leaders a “mockery” of justice. He alleged that the jail trial in the cypher case was against Article 10-A and said that due process was not adopted in the case.

Ali Zafar made the remarks after a Pakistani court sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to jail for 10 years each “in a case involving the leak of state secrets,” local media reported on Tuesday.

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday announced a 10-year jail sentence to Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case, Dawn reported.

The Special Court at Adiala District Jail announced the verdict during the hearing held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The court had begun the cypher trial afresh at the Adiala district jail late last month after Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted for a second time in the case on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.