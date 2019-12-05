New Delhi: Pakistan is openly inciting violence through “Kashmir cells” set up by Pakistan at their missions abroad, the ministry of external affairs confirmed in the Lok Sabha. India has already asked the countries to take action against these cells, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said replying to a question.

“The main objective of these cells/desks is to incite local populations and to radicalise them through false propaganda,” the minister said. “The government has urged other countries to realise the dangers posed by the so-called ‘Kashmir cells’, which openly incite violence and to take appropriate action against such ‘cells’ operating from their soil,” the minister added.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has been trying to interfere in the “internal affairs” of India. On several international platforms, Pakistan has tried to misrepresent facts, painting an alarmist situation of Kashmir, the minister said. The government has briefed members of the international community on Pakistan’s false propaganda and its continued aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism against India, including in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“As a result of the government’s efforts, Pakistan’s attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India; to present an alarmist situation of the region; and its abuse of international fora, including the United Nations, have been successfully and effectively thwarted,” he said.

Countries have shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, are internal to India, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)