New Delhi: An explosion in a military hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the same hospital where the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) founder and UN-blacklisted terrorist Masood Azhar was also admitted, has left ten people injured.

Twitterati also suspects that the JeM chief was injured in the blast, however, there is no confirmation.

The blast was reported by a Quetta-based human rights activist, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, on Twitter where he mentioned that the area witnessed a complete blackout and media was strictly prohibited.

Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency.

Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story@a_siab @nidkirm @GulBukhari @mazdaki pic.twitter.com/sTIYrJ7sAn — Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail (@AhsanUlMiakhail) June 23, 2019

Reports also suggest that the explosion could be an orchestrated one as Azhar has become a liability for the Pakistani Army and government as they are in the face of immense pressure from FATF, whose task is to eliminate terror groups operating from its soil.

Masood Azhar was declared a global terrorist by the UN Security Council after China upheld its technical hold on the proposal moved by France, the UK and the US, marking a huge victory for India.

Jaish-e-Mohammad was responsible for the CRPF explosion in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

An official statement on the explosion is awaited.